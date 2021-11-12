Search

12/11/2021

Intermediate hurling final preview

Kilsheelan sharpshooter Mark Kehoe has been in talismanic form this year.

Enda Treacy

The FBD Insurance Intermediate final will wrap up this weekend and should be close an exciting encounter as Kilsheelan Kilcash and Moyne Templetuohy clash on Saturday in Littleton at 2.15.

Both sides will come into the game full of confidence and expectation, particularly Moyne, who have really been the bridesmaids of this competition in recent years and will be desperate to overcome this hurdle.

Kilsheelan have been victims to their involvement in both codes in previous years, but have put an extra effort into the hurling side of things this year, and with their exit from the football championship at the hands of Loughmore Castleiney, they have full focus on this final.

The conditions on the day could play a big factor in the outcome as the hard running and football driven legs of Kilsheelan might aid their physical game and nudge the scales in their favour more so, but there are plenty of permutations to consider looking at both teams.

Kilsheelan had a fantastic victory over a fancied Moneygall side in the semi-final and have improved as the championship has wore on, with each performance surpassing the last with momentum seemingly in their favour.

Likewise, Moyne have been very impressive and have so much experience at this level through their ranks, and with a sprinkling of younger talent become more mature they seem to have that perfect blend of youthful excuberance and experience.

It should be a ferociously close match and what might sway it is the heavier conditions which might suit the running game of Kilsheelan.

Both sides have some marvelous talent in their ranks with Mark Kehoe, Bill Maher, Paul Maher, Conor Bowe, and Gearoid O'Connor to name but a few , so this should be a pulsating contest on Saturday.

Verdict: Kilsheelan Kilcash

