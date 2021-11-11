Search

11/11/2021

Thurles Farmers Market to hold a special expanded Food and Craft Markets

Dates for your diary: November 20 and December 4 and 18

Thurles Farmers Market expands on Saturday

Thurles' Farmers Market is going really strong

Tipperary Star reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The regular weekly market will be held on Saturday indoors at the Greyhound Stadium. Baked goods, fuel, fruit, vegetables, meats, milk, olde style country butter, eggs, jams, honey, and apple juice are all available.

In addition there are knitted goods from hats, gloves to baby cardigans, gift sets and wax melts. An ideal location with plenty of free car parking outside the door.

Thanks to everyone that supported our Halloween and Craft market days.

For the coming weeks Thurles Farmers Market intends to hold a special expanded Food and Craft Market on Saturday November 20th and again on December 4th and 18th. The last market in 2021 will be the one on December 18th. The Market will take a short break and resume in the New Year.

The Market on Saturday December 4th will mark the 15th birthday of the Thurles Farmers Market. Some special events and guests are planned for the day so please try to join us for that special occasion.

Christmas is coming too so please look out for our Festive Craft Markets, Cookie Decoration Competition at all the Markets leading up to Christmas and our Christmas Jumper Competition. And we can confirm that a very special couple Mr and Mrs Claus will be with us on December 18th with lots of seasonal cheer and song.

If you have any queries or are interested in becoming a member of the market or an occasional trader please contact Gill at 087 828 3218 or Tracy at 083 860 3402.
Details of upcoming events can also be found on the Thurles Farmers Market social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. In the meantime your continued support and engagement with the weekly Thurles Farmers Market (9am - 12.30pm) at the Greyhound Stadium is appreciated.

Many of our traders will take orders for customised items - ask your host on the day.
Free Parking is available in the Greyhound Stadium Car Park and of course there is no admission charge. Covid has impacted some of the traditional elements of the market and we ask for your compliance and co-operation in regard to physical distancing, use of sanitiser etc. at the market. Please join us at the Thurles Farmers Market, the Greyhound Stadium, Nenagh Road 9.00am - 12.30pm next Saturday

