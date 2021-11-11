Tipp and Clare set to become one Garda division

Gardaí could be delayed by up to two hours in arriving at serious crime scenes due to plans to amalgamate Garda divisions.

Middle-ranking officers are apparently concerned by the impact the new model will have on community policing, with the operating model currently being introduced on a phased basis and will take place over a number of years in what will be the biggest ever restructuring of the force.

In terms of the South East, Tipperary and Clare will become one Garda division as will Wicklow and Wexford.

The new amalgamation of the two counties will mean that the new division will be 7,800sq km in size and will cover a massive area from north Clare all the way down to south Tipperary.

Also, Tipperary will no longer have the divisional headquarters in Thurles as it will then be based in Ennis, Co Clare which is a two-hour drive for gardaí based in Cahir and Cashel.