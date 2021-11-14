Rathkeevin Macra to host tractor, bike and vintage car run on December 31

Rathkeevin Macra is hosting a tractor, bike and vintage car run on December 31,
Registration will open at Clonmel Park Hotel at 11am and the event will start at 12 noon.
The event it being held to support Aoibheann's Pink Tie.
