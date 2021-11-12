Seven nominees in Tipperary shortlisted for the Volunteer Ireland Awards 2021

Five people and two organisations in Tipperary have been shortlisted for the 14th Annual Volunteer Ireland Awards 2021.

The awards celebrate volunteers aged 18 to 80 years across Ireland.

Tipperary Volunteer Centre Manager Derek Fanning congratulated the nominees and praised their hard work.

“Volunteers across Ireland give their time every day without asking for anything in return. The

Volunteer Ireland Awards afford us an opportunity to share the stories and experiences of volunteers and show our appreciation for their generosity of spirit,” said Mr Fanning.

Elena Sawczenko is shortlisted in the Arts, Culture and Festival category for her work on the Tipperary Gold Star and HSE Disability Services.

Aisling Maloney is shortlisted in Campaigning and Activism for work in various organisations, including Youth Work Ireland and as an EU Climate Pact Ambassador.

Magda Hladka is shortlisted for her work on the Tipperary Gold Star initiative under the Social Inclusion and Community Support category.

In Sport and Recreation, Michael Kenny (Cullen Lattin AFC) and Seamus O’Doherty (Hillview Sports Club) have both been shortlisted for an award.

Meitheal21- Down Syndrome Tipperary have been shortlisted for the small group award.

Carrick on Suir Meals Assistance Service has been shortlisted for the large group category.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien says his department is delighted to support the awards, especially with the role volunteers have played over the past year.

“The Volunteer Ireland Awards shine a light on the remarkable contribution of volunteers across Ireland. Over the past year, we have seen new volunteers step forward in response to emerging challenges, while others have continued to give their time and experience in roles which they have been diligently carrying out for years. Today’s shortlist announcement highlights the key role volunteers play at the heart of their communities,” said Mr O’Brien.

The Volunteer Ireland Awards are held in partnership with Healthy Ireland.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan also praised the dedication of volunteers in Ireland.

“Though we have faced challenging and uncertain times over the past year, it is heartening to see the unwavering dedication of volunteers in supporting their neighbours and wider communities. Healthy Ireland is delighted to once again partner with Volunteer Ireland in making these awards,” said Mr Feighan.

The awards will take place in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, on Friday, December 3.