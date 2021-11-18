Moyne/Templetuohy clinch Junior A title after ladies finals

CAMIDA JUNIOR A SHIELD FINAL

Moyne/Templetuohy 6-12

Arravale Rovers 2-10



Last week's Camida Ladies Football finals threw up some exciting ties which seen wins for Moyne/Templetuohy, St Odhran's/Silvermines, and Moyle Rovers win their respective grades.

A powerful second half display saw the Junior A Shield Silverware heading to Moyne/Templetuohy after the mid side overcame Arravale Rovers in the Junior A Shield Final at Canon Hayes Park Bansha on Sunday November 14th last.

An evenly contested opening half saw Arravale Rovers 0-5 to Moyne/Templetuohy’s 0-3 by the first water break. However, by half time Moyne had begun to take over and in a 6 point turnaround had gone to four point lead on a score line of Moyne/Templetuohy 3-5 Arravale Rovers 1-7.

On the resumption Arravale battled hard but were overpowered by Moyne/Templetuohy who had notched up 1-6 to Arravales to 0-2 by the second water break. The scoreline now standing at Moyne/Templetuohy 4-11 Arravales 1-9. Arravale did fight back but Moyne just had too much in the tank. Arravale were also unfortunate to lose their full forward Stephanie Walsh in the opening half to an ankle injury.

Moyne/Templetuohy were deserving winners winning out on a full-time score of Moyne/Templetuohy 6-12 Arravale Rovers 2-10.

Moyne/ Templetuohy: Emma Leahy; Marie Bourke, Muireann Lloyd, Laura Daly; Louise Butler, Cathy Hogan, Ellen Moore; Roisin Daly, Niamh Butler; Ciara Gorman, Niamh Ryan, Emer Scanlon; Rebecca Fox, Niamh Dunne, Grainne Gorman.





CV FINANCIAL JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

St. Odhran's/Silvermines 2-7

Gortnahoe/Glengoole 0-3

St. Odhran’s Silvermines are the CV Financial Junior B County Tipperary Champions after a very one-sided Final at Sean Treacy Park, on Saturday November 13th last.

Prior to the game a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect to the tragic passing of Martin Burke a cousin of the Gortnahoe goalkeeper Kaylyn Burke.

Silvermines were quickest off the mark with the game barely alive when Ellen Cunneen snuck in for a goal. She quickly added a point to put her side 1-1 to Gortnahoe’s 0-0. Driving runs by the Cunneen twins Niamh and Ellen had the Gortnahoe defence under severe pressure. At the back Silvermines were tight and only allowed Gortnahoe register a single point in this opening half from Trisha Holohan in the tenth minute.

Silvermines should probably have had more on the board however the goal keeping heroics of Kaylyn Burke kept her side in it. Despite this St. Odhrans/Silvermines still had a strong lead at the break and were in front on a score line of 1-4 to Gortnahoe/Glengoole 0-1.

After the break Gortnahoe started brightly with a point from Lorraine Holohan. However Silvermines were the stronger of the sides and were never going to allow their lead to slip. The game was put beyond doubt with a Ciara Grace goal in the forty fourth minute.

The Silvermines forward got in on the end of a Miriam Murphy pass to send it to the back of the net. Ciara Ryan added her name to the score sheet shortly afterwards to put Silvermines 2-6 to Gortnahoe’s 0-2 with just fourteen minutes on the clock.

A further point from Ellen Cunneen from a free and one from Aisling Langton at the opposite end wrapped up the scoring for the day. A fantastic achievement for St. Odhrans/Silvermines who in 2022 will play in the Junior A competition.

St. Odhrans/Silvermines: Aoife Ryan; Ellen Maher, Annie Ryan, Caoimhe Carey; Miriam Murphy, Maria Moroney, Anna Stapleton; Niamh Cunneen (0-3), Sarah Cunneen; Nessa Murray, Sarah Madden, Ciara Ryan (0-1); Cliona Kennedy , Ellen Cunneen(1-3), Ciara Grace (1-0). Subs use Eileen Gleeson for C. Carey, Katie Murphy for C. Kennedy, Rachel Shanahan for C. Grace.

CV FINANCIAL JUNIOR D CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Moyle Rovers 5-23

Arravale Rovers 1-5

Moyle Rovers had a comprehensive victory over Arravale Rovers in the county Junior D final played in Canon Hayes Park, Bansha last Sunday November 7th.

On a glorious sunny day for football both teams are to be commended for giving their all but Moyle Rovers proved too strong in all areas of the field and ran out convincing winners on a score line of 5-23 to 1-5 .

Arravale had the opening score of the match when they scored a goal early on. Moyle Rovers settled and points from Caroline Quirke, Orlaith Ryan and Aedin McCormack had them level. Two goals from Alana Dowling had Moyle Rovers leading at half time by 2-12 to 1-1.

In the second half Moyle Rovers continued where they left off at half time with further nicely taken scores and good combination play throughout the field.

Moyle Rovers: Maureen Hayes; Kiera Maher, Aoibhe Browne, Sarah Lutrell; Lucy Holohan ,Muireann Duffy, Ellie Franklyn (0-2);Caoimhe Kealy(0-1), Aedin McCormack (0-4); Lauren Duggan (0-1), Eabha Dolan (0-4),Ava Wall (0-1); Alana Dowling (2-5), Caroline Quirke (2-2), Orlaith Ryan(0-2). Sub: Rachael Browne (1-1).