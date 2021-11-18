EXCLUSIVE: Take a sneak peak inside the brand new Lidl store opening in Tipperary

Lidl Ireland has opened its brand-new store in Bank Place, Tipperary on Thursday, November 18 providing an investment of €7 million in the local community.

The new store creates nine new jobs in the local community, bringing the total number of those employed at the Tipperary Town store to 21 and the number of employees across the county to 150.

These in-store roles are in addition to the 75 local construction jobs commissioned during the development and renovation phase.

Lidl Regional Sales Manager, Dermot Ryan tries out the new juicer at their Tipperary store prior to opening

I had the opportunity to view the store prior to opening this morning and to meet with their Sales Operations Manager for the region, Dermot Ryan.

It was all systems go for Dermot and the team when I arrived and the shelves were fully stocked ready for opening. Dermot told me that he started working for Lidl as a Department Store Manager in Tipperary 16 years ago so this day is quite nostalgic for him.

"It is great to be here in Tipperary Town for this store opening and to be working with some of the team with whom I started out. Some staff here have 10/15/20 years service with Lidl and this is a great day for them also.

"This store has served the community well in the past and this new store on the same site will hopefully prove to be just as successful. We now have a 1400 square metre store to cater for the needs of the public and I know that they will really welcome the layout of the store and the offers that we have available."

Tipperary Ladies Football Vice Captain Lauren Fitzpatrick was in attendance along with Dermot and Store Manager, David Holba to cut the ribbon on this major new development. I asked Dermot as to why he considered Lidl to be the preferred shopping venue in Tipperary Town.

"The quality of service, selection of range within the store, value for money and the best prices all add up to Lidl being the preferred shopping venue. We have an outdoor expanse to accommodate plenty of parking and we will have a small plaza type area with seating to add to the aesthetics of the area.

"The building has full solar panels so it is self sufficient and there are two electric car charging points here. As you can see we are quipped with a bakery with everything baked in-house and we have a new orange juice machine where you can fill your own juice.

"We use only the vest best oranges for this. The 7 million investment in this store is a statement of confidence in the business and in the town as a whole. The staff have worked incredibly hard and it is important that they enjoy the day as it is as much their day as it is Lidl's."

Part of the fruit and veg section at the new Lidl store in Tipperary Town

The staff were on duty since 5am this morning and the store officially opened at 8am. The store will be open daily: Monday – Saturday from 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday from 9:00am – 9:00pm.