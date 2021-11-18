UPDATE: Hayes Hotel 'will remain closed until next Wednesday' due to Covid-19 outbreak

Hayes Hotel "will remain closed until next Wednesday" due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
The hotel had to close last weekend "due to a number of staff testing positive for Covid-19".
In an updated statement on Tuesday, the hotel said: "To all of our customers, we have decided that the restaurant & hotel will remain closed until next Wednesday, November 24.
"Saturdays nightclub will go ahead as scheduled. All nightclub staff are vaccinated and tested to ensure the safety of all patrons and staff.
"Sorry for any inconvenience caused, and thank you to all of our customers for your continued support.
"We are looking forward to welcoming you back again soon! The Hayes Hotel Team."
