Nenagh Court: Tipperary man can't pay compensation because his wife has money in hospital
A man whose wife undertook to pay compensation for her husband’s offence failed to have the money in Nenagh Court last Friday.
Solicitor Ted McCarthy had told the court in September that John Pratt’s wife had agreed to pay €50 a week in compensation
Mr Pratt of Bay 3, Ballyvillane Halting Site, Nenagh, had pleaded to handling stolen goods at Ballyvillane on August 7, 2018. Mr McCarthy had told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath in September that Mr Pratt’s wife had brought him €200, and had told him that she would pay the rest of the compensation. The court heard that the total amount was €570, which left a balance of €370.
However, when the case was called last Friday, Mr McCarthy said that Mrs Pratt was in the high dependency unit in hospital in Limerick and Mr Pratt was unable to visit her to get the money due to Covid-19 restrictions.
“He had better be here with the money on February 18, 2022,” said Judge MacGrath
