Tipperary man caught with no insurance had only weeks left on driving ban

A motorist who was stopped by the gardaí had just “two or three weeks” left on a disqualification he was serving, Nenagh Court was told.

ean Hanley of 34 Rosslands, Roscrea, was observed by gardaí at Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, on April 21, 2020, driving while holding a mobile phone.

He was only stopped after being followed by gardaí at speeds of up to 140km/h for a distance of around one kilometre.

The court heard that Mr Hanley was asked to produce his licence and insurance and failed to do so. It was later discovered that he was disqualified at the time.

The vehicle he was driving had two bald tyres, the court heard.

His solicitor, Ted McCarthy, said Mr Hanley only had two or three weeks left on the disqualification when he was stopped.

His client’s wife was driving home from the dentist’s when she felt faint and asked him to drive.

He “blanked” on the disqualification and had been phoning a GP to get her seen as quickly as possible.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Hanley €200 and disqualified him from driving for four years for no insurance.

She fined him €160 for excessive speed; €150 for a bald tyre and €120 for driving while holding a mobile phone.

She fixed recognizance in his own bond of €250.