Covid rates in Tipp primary school students out of control

Recent figures released from the Irish National Teachers Organisation show that 147 students at national schools throughout County Tipperary tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.
The INTO says Covid transmission levels among pupils are soaring following the removal of public health supports from schools, and according to a survey of school principals 3.3% of the 4,421 primary school students in Tipperary tested positive for the virus between the 1st and 16th of November.
This is the 5th highest rate in the country with Waterford primary school principals reporting a rate of 4.1%, with Kerry schools recorded the lowest at just 0.1%
In the schools responding to the survey nationally, 3.62% of staff were reported as testing positive for Covid-19 during this period, while there was over 11,750 substitutable days reported during the survey period.
