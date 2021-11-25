Tipperary gardaí seize suspected cocaine after searching vehicle
An estimated €2,700 worth of what is suspected to be cocaine has been seized by gardaí in the past week.
The Nenagh Garda Divisional Drugs Unit seized the substance around 6.30pm on Saturday when they stopped and searched a vehicle in the area.
On the same day, the unit spotted a male “acting suspiciously” and he was subsequently arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda station in relation to possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine.
