Great excitement in Mullinahone as lady footballers get ready to represent Tipperary

Mullinahone side who defeated Moycarkey Borris in the Camida junior A championship final
Mullinahone LGFA
Excitement is starting to build in Mullinahone. Next weekend our junior ladies will take to the field to meet either Castlehaven of Cork or St. Anne's from Waterford in the Munster Junior A semi final.
This is a massive achievement for the girls, their management team, the club and the parish and it would be great to see some colour start to go up in the village etc. in support of their achievement so far.
We would like to take this opportunity to say a special word of thanks to the girls sponsors who have supported the team throughout the last few months.
The team and club are extremely grateful to Mullinahone Co-Op, Quality Recycling Carrick-on Suir, Dunne Technical, Mullinahone, Lonergans of Mullinahone, Clonmel Oil and T.J. Macs Mullinahone. Best of luck girls.
