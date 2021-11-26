Search

26 Nov 2021

Great excitement in Mullinahone as lady footballers get ready to represent Tipperary

Great excitement in Mullinahone as lady footballers get ready to represent Tipperary

Mullinahone side who defeated Moycarkey Borris in the Camida junior A championship final

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Mullinahone LGFA
Excitement is starting to build in Mullinahone. Next weekend our junior ladies will take to the field to meet either Castlehaven of Cork or St. Anne's from Waterford in the Munster Junior A semi final.

This is a massive achievement for the girls, their management team, the club and the parish and it would be great to see some colour start to go up in the village etc. in support of their achievement so far.
We would like to take this opportunity to say a special word of thanks to the girls sponsors who have supported the team throughout the last few months.
The team and club are extremely grateful to Mullinahone Co-Op, Quality Recycling Carrick-on Suir, Dunne Technical, Mullinahone, Lonergans of Mullinahone, Clonmel Oil and T.J. Macs Mullinahone. Best of luck girls.

Tipperary school celebrates 150th anniversary of founding with special Mass

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media