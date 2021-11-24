Search

24 Nov 2021

Tipperary TD Martin Browne raises the issue of transport supports for people with disabilities in the Dail

Martin Browne

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary TD Martin Browne and Cavan-Monaghan TD Pauline Tully raised the issue of transport supports for people with disabilities in the Dail this morning.

Mr Browne and Ms Tully (both Sinn Fein) challenged the Minister of State responsible for public health, wellbeing and national drug strategy, Frank Feighan, on schemes closed in 2011.

They say the report published by the Ombudsman shows that the schemes are not adequately supporting people with disabilities.

"The problems he has identified in the report are problems I'm sure every constituency office has received from people in need of these supports through schemes. It outlines the absolute injustice being experienced by people with disabilities through the inadequate transport from previous governments and perpetrated by the current one," said Mr Browne.

In his report Grounded: Unequal access for people with disabilities to personal transport schemes, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall said the following:

"Fairness is a key value that underpins all the work of my Office in the investigation of complaints, and there is no doubt in my mind that the current situation in terms of access to supports for transport for those living with a disability is unfair.

It places an unfair burden on people living with a disability that hampers their ability to engage on an equal basis in employment and in their community."

Further down in the report and as quoted by Mr Browne, the Ombudsman said:

"I am very concerned that the issues identified appear to have effectively been ignored and that nine years later, there is no evidence of any real progress that would serve to enhance the lives of those for whom these schemes were intended to assist with their daily lives. This is of huge concern to me."

Ms Tully asked the Minister of State how the government plans to address the issue and if it would take another nine years to see progress.

The Minister of State, Mr Feighan, thanked the deputies for raising the issue and said the government is taking several actions to remedy the situation.

"Under the current remit of the Minister for disability Anne Rabbitte, work is ongoing policy proposals for the provision of transport proposals for people with disabilities. The Minister for health will then revert to government with proposals in due course," said Mr Feighan.

He said there are also supports in place to support people with disabilities.

Those he listed were the Free travel scheme under the Department of Social Protection, the Vehicles for People with Disabilities tax relief scheme and measures under the rural and community development CLÁR programme.

He also said there were a number of reviews and development in other departments, such as the department of transport, which may impact policy options in the future.

"I can assure the house of the government's continued commitment to finding long term equitable solution which meets the transport needs of those people with disabilities with the most significant challenges," said Mr Feighan.

Mr Browne urged the government to "speed up" their plans as the previous Ombudsman had raised concerns nine years ago.

Ms Tully said it "vicious cycle" as some people in rural areas do not have easy access to public transport and without transport cannot work to buy the cars they need.

Mr Feighan acknowledged both deputies points and reiterated the efforts currently being made by the government.

Thurles CBS advance at Our Lady's expense

Team Hope Shoe Box Appeal at Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore

Link found between disrupted sleeping patterns and inflammatory diseases according to new research

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media