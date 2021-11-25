Lar na Pairce set to be free for upcoming Bloody Sunday exhibit

The Lar na Pairce GAA Museum Thurles is set to be completely free for the next two weeks as it unveils its new Bloody Sunday exhibition to the public.
The famous Tipperary GAA Museum located on Slievenamon Rd. Thurles, will remember the tragedy of Bloody Sunday for the next two weeks, welcoming all and any who may be interested free of charge.
Many commemoration and remembrance exhibits have been set up to entice visitors of all ages from around the county, which aims educate people on this important and tragic period in Irish history.
