Clonoulty crowned Junior B champions last weekend

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-15 Kiladangan 1-12



John Devane scored 1-9 to help Clonoulty Rossmore win their first ever County Junior B Hurling title when they defeated Kiladangan in the final at a cold but bright Lacken Park, Newport last Sunday afternoon.

Devane, who rejoined the team before the west semi final was inspirational and not alone was he the game’s top scorer but was also involved in the creation of many other scores. Overall, the west champions were the stronger all round side and their two goals between the 15th and 17th minute was the difference.

The second goal put Clonoulty 2-4 to 0-3 in front and they increased their lead to ten by half time 2-9 to 0-5. Yes the Kiladangan fightback materialised and they cut the deficit to six on two occasions and might suggest they were unlucky to have two goals denied, first by the upright and the second by goalkeeper Martin Sadlier before Devane’s goal in the 62nd minute put the issue beyond doubt.

This was Clonoulty’s third team and they had plenty talent in past senior hurling experience in the past including Martin Sadlier, Andrew Quirke, Anthony Kearney, Kevin Horan, Kevin Maher and John Devane at full forward.

Devane was instrumental in creating the first score with a handpass for Oisin Fryday to score before Devane doubled the lead with a close in free after sixty five seconds. Darren Ryan got Kiladangan under way with a free in the fourth minute before adding a second to level in the seventh. With both sides having a share of attacking ideas with Paddy Coen giving Kiladangan the lead in the tenth minute before Devane had the sides level thirty seconds later.

In the 13th minute Anthony Kearney had Clonoulty in front with a long range free, the start of a dominant period for the west champions and two minutes later Martin Ryan linked up with Devane before the midfielder worked his way past the Kiladangan defence to score a goal.

The goal came in time for the first water break and two minutes after it was goal number two when corner forward Cathal Ryan won a lengthy clearance from Kearney before firing low to the net. The lead increased to nine after two pointed frees by Devane before Pauric Kelly replied with a point from play in the 24th minute.

The end for end fair continued as Oisin Fryday and Bill Cleary swapped good scores before two more Devane points (one from a free) plus was quickly followed by one from Padraig Coen. Coen had just replaced Kieran Carroll who retired injured as the half time scoreline read 2-9 to 0-5 at half time.

Helped by the breeze Kiladangan moved up a gear by scoring four points in as many minutes with Darren Ryan scoring two frees either side of an Eoin Gleeson score from play before Ryan added another free two minutes later. Six points stood between the teams but John Devane responded with two pointed two frees the second from half way.

The second water break came in the 45th minute and when play resumed Devane stretched the lead to nine with another long range free before Nicky Kearns and another Devane free strengthened the West champions grip on the game. However they had to contend with a Kiladangan side that refused to give in and following Darren Ryan’s free a well taken Eoin Gleeson goal in the 52nd minute left the north champs seven in arrears.

There was more from Kiladangan and Dan Hackett’s shot from the end line hit the butt of the upright and somehow rebounded out of danger for Clonoulty to clear. Both sides had to wait over eight minutes before the excellent Tommy Connors broke the deadlock.

It was back to a six point margin again and the Clonoulty defence were living dangerously when Conor Sheahan was denied by goalkeeper Martin Sadlier in the 61st minute.

Within seconds Clonoulty were on the attack and Nicky Kearns had the lead increased to seven before John Devane lobbed Eoin O’Brien to score his team’s third goal, a goal that which would do justice to Ronaldo. The Westmen were well out of reach by then as the game came to an end seconds after Tom McLoughlin’s consolation score from a free.

John Devane was man of the match and had great support from Oisin Fryday, Nicky Kearns, and Kevin Maher in attack. Darren Corcoran got in a lot of work at midfield while the half backline of Anthony Kearney, Dylan Kennedy and Kevin Horan played well as a unit with Andrew Quirke doing very well at full back.

Kiladangan will be the first to admit the best team won and they can thank John McGrath, Tommy Connors, Eanna Gleeson Tom McLoughlin, Darren Ryan and Bill Cleary for their efforts.

Teams and Scorers:

Clonoulty Rossmore:

Martin Sadlier (Capt); Anthony Maher, Andrew Quirke, Adam Fryday; Anthony Kearney 0-1, Dylan Kennedy, Kevin Horan; Martin Ryan 1-0, Darren Corcoran; Kevin Carroll, Oisin Fryday 0-2, Kevin Maher; Nicky Kearns 0-2, John Devane 1-9, Cathal Ryan 1-0.

Subs: Padraic Coen 0-1 for Carroll (27inj); Nicky Mockler for K Maher (46); Aaron Kennedy for C Ryan (46); Andrew Slattery for Corcoran (54); Declan O’Dwyer for A Kearney (63).

Kiladangan: Eoin O’Brien; John McGrath (Capt), Jim Minehan, Michael Quigley; Eanna Gleeson, Tommy Connors 0-1, Cian Ryan; Tom McLoughlin 0-1, Neil Cahalan; Paddy Coen 0-1, Eoin Gleeson 1-1, Darren Ryan 0-6; Bill Cleary 0-1, Pauric Kelly 0-1, Aidan Ryan.

Subs: Dan Hackett for Aidan Ryan (26); Conor Sheahan for Cahalan (43); Oisin Ryan for Quigley (51); Eoin McGrath for B Cleary (58); Mark Gleeson for Eoin Gleeson (58).

Referee: John Butler, Upperchurch Drombane.