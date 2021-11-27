Tipperary people who lost loved ones invited to take part in virtual remembrance ceremony
University Hospital Limerick will host its annual Remembrance Service virtually this Sunday, as a live stream from St Nessan’s Church, Limerick, at 2.30pm.
The service is held every year to allow people to remember loved ones who have passed away at University Hospital Limerick.
Families and friends are invited to light a candle in their homes in memory of their loved ones, while the service takes place online.
To view the service live go to www.mcrparish.com/ and click the Live Stream option at the top of the window.
For those unable to log-on to the live stream, the service will be recorded and posted to the website.
