Galtee Rovers clinch West intermediate title

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Intermediate Football Championship Final

Galtee Rovers 3-8(17)

Golden/Kilfeacle 1-5(8)

by John O’Shea at Clonoulty.

Galtee Rovers are Shane Hennessy Agri Advisor West Intermediate Football Champions following their nine point victory over Golden Kilfeacle at Clonoulty on Friday night. Played in wintery harsh conditions with a strong diagonal wind blowing towards the dressing rooms corner, this game never reached the expected heights, with scores hard to come by.

This was Galtee Rovers first appearance in an Intermediate final and only their second game in the West in that code, as previously they operated at Senior level. This Senior experience stood to them, especially in the second half when Golden came back at them. Also their attacking formation was more direct than their opponents, who attacked laterally and were forced out wide on several occasions.

The game was in the melting pot up to the final quarter, but in those last fifteen minutes Galtee outscored their opponents by 2.2 to 0.0 with Golden failing to score in the final twenty minutes, despite having the benefit of the elements. Golden also played most of the second half with fourteen men, having Andy Byrnes black carded, six minutes into the half and David Wade suffering a similar fate on fourteen minutes.

Galtee attacked the near goals in the opening half and Tony Egan opened the scoring from a placed ball after two minutes. Two minutes later Egan was forced to leave the field with a leg injury, to be replaced by Eamon Quirke. Golden attacked at the far end, playing into the sharp breeze, and when a free from Jack Leamy dropped short, Keith Landy was on hand to finish a low shot to the net for the game’s opening goal. Golden failed to tack on further scores, with numerous attempts dropping short or trailing off wide. Adam McGrath, from a placed ball and Eamon Quirke, from open play had Galtee back on level terms by the water break, Galtee 0-3, Golden 1-0.

Golden settled and Seanie O’Halloran eased them in front with a converted free on twenty one minutes. Golden were one up and taking the game to their opponents, while also defending well, with Daithi Bargary regularly attacking up the stand side, from corner back. David Wade doubled their advantage after twenty-six minutes, but from the kick out, Dara Egan gathered and cut through the Golden defence, before crossing to Eamon Quirke, who punched home a goal from close in. Quirke then followed up with a point before the half time break to leave the interval score, Galtee Rovers 1.5, Golden 1.2.

Golden came out for the second half and attacked down the middle. Two early points in succession, from Seanie O’Halloran and Sean Hayes cut the deficit to the minimum. Golden were then reduced to fourteen players in the sixth minute when Andy Byrnes was black carded. This loss didn’t appear to have an adverse effect on Golden as Seanie O’Halloran tied up the game for the second time after nine minutes with a well taken point. During this period of Golden dominance, they failed to convert possession into scores due to some wayward shooting and also because of their attacking formation. With fourteen minutes on the clock, Golden were reduced to thirteen when David Wade was also black carded. This seemed to effect the team as a whole and even when they were restored to fourteen, they were unable to regain their momentum.

Shane Power restored Galtee’s lead with a point just before the water break and this score signalled a revival for the Bansha men. When a Golden attack broke down and was overturned around the half way mark, Eamon Quirke got on the end of the resulting move to crash home goal number two and with it any chance of a Golden revival. Dara Egan and Adam McGrath added two further points and with almost the last attack of the night Sean Daly drilled home goal number three to seal a memorable victory for Galtee Rovers.

Afterwards Michael Ryan C, Chairman of the West Board presented the Bro. Hennessy Cup to Shane Power, Galtee Rovers captain in the presence of Shane Hennessy (Sponsor).

Galtee Rovers: Calum Fanning, Sean Gubbins, Conor O’Sullivan, Peter Carroll, Tony O’Brien, Dara Egan (0-2), Sean Daly (1-0), Eric Grogan, Shane Power (Captain) (0-1)Adam McGrath (0-2f), Shane Egan, Stephen O’Dwyer, Darren McGrath, Tony Egan (0-1f), Niall Daly

Subs used: Eamon Quirke (2-2), Eoin White, Bernard Fitzgerald, Sean Dowdall.

Golden Kilfeacle: Jack Currivan, JJ Byrnes, Aidan O’Connell, Daithi Bargary, Niall Heffernan, Shane O’Connell, Cian O’Connell, Eoin Murnane, Ronan Hayes, Jack Leamy, Seanie O’Halloran (Captain) (0-3,0-1f), Sean Hayes (0-1), David Wade (0-1), Keith Landy (1-0), Andy Byrnes

Subs used: Johnny Wade, Eoin Ryan, Tom Byrnes, David Sinclair.

Referee: Paddy Russell (Emly)