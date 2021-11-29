Bookies dismiss Loughmore's provincial chances

Loughmore Castleiney are third favourites to go on and win the Munster Club Hurling title, despite having made history in the last two weeks in claiming an impressive county senior double in Tipperary.

Ballygunner are being backed to claim their third Munster Club SHC title after their impressive quarterfinal victory over 2016 champions Ballyea in Ennis on Sunday.

Loughmore will meet the 2019 runners ups in the Munster semi-final, after the Waterford champipons had a comprehensive 3-20 to 2-6 win over Ballyea and punters are starting to get behind them to go all the way.

The Waterford kingpins kicked on from their eighth consecutive county title to get the better of the Clare side with Boyle Sports cutting the Gunners into 4/5 favourites from 13/8 to pick up their third title.

Loughmore-Castleiney completed the hurling-football double in Tipperary after a dramatic 2-14 to 2-13 final win over Thurles Sarsfields at Semple Stadium with their outright chances cut into 4/1 from 10/1.

Midleton are the 6/1 outsiders for the Munster title and will take on Kilmallock in the other semi-final their chances rated at 10/3 in the betting.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We are seeing a lot of support for Ballygunner to win their third Munster title after their comprehensive win over Ballyea on Sunday. We now make the Waterford champions the 4/5 favourites from 13/8 who will face Loughmore who are not without support at 4/1 from 10/1.”