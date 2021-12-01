Toy Show fever at Killea National School

Pupils at Killea NS with their Mini-Me elves
Excitement for the Toy Show took over the country last week as children everywhere wanted the decorations up early and treats bought in to properly celebrate the occasion.
The pupils in Killea NS had a helping hand as the lovely Ms Phelan presented each child with their very own late late show treat bags, and they got to make their own 'mini me' elves.
This article was sent in to the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
