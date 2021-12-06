Expensive pizza as Clonmel motorist fined for parking in disabled bay

Clonmel Community Policing on patrol last night issued a fixed charge notice of €150 to a vehicle which was parked illegally in a disabled bay in Clonmel town centre.
Upon returning to the vehicle, the motorist informed Gardaí that they were simply parking close by briefly in order to collect a pizza from a nearby pizzeria.
This fine was issued as part of Operation Enable which is a Gardaí run initiative to cut down on the amount of motorists parking illegally in spaces designated for disabled citizens.
BREAKING: Status Red Weather Warnings issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra bears down on Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.