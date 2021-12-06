Alert! Tipperary motorway closed due to heavy hail showers around Roscrea
A section of the M7 between Roscrea and Moneygall has been closed following a heavy hail shower.
Gardaí say both carriageways are closed between Junction 22 and Junction 23 due to hazardous conditions.
Diversions are in place and motorists in the area should take extreme care.
This follows a sudden sleet and hail shower.
Gardaí were attending to three crashes before the road was closed.
The closure comes as the country prepares for the onset of Storm Barra, which is forecast to bring treacherous conditions around the country with high winds and heavy showers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.