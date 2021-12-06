Tipperary players sign new deals with Treaty United

Mark Walsh from Nenagh signed a new deal.
Several Tipperary players have signed new contracts with Airtricity league team Treaty United for the coming season in 2022.
Former St Michael's pair Sean Guerin and Willie Armshaw, along with Nenagh's Mark Walsh have all put pen to paper in signing up for next year, while Ballina’s Jack Brady has also joined from Shelbourne.
Founded in 2020 after Limerick FC went out of existence, Treaty United have faired well and finished in 4th place in the second tier of Irish football and the Tipp contingent have been a big factor on that, and have been rewarded accordingly as they prepare for next season.
