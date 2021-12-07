Search

07 Dec 2021

Semi-final game cancelled due to Storm Barra

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Several U21 hurling matches scheduled for today have been cancelled due to the conditions from Storm Barra.

Alert! Parts of Tipperary left without electricity as Storm Barra gathers momentum

The Ollies Bar West U21 BHurling Championship Semi-Final between Golden/Kilfeacle and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, which was fixed for Clonoulty at 7.30pm tonight has been cancelled and will be re-fixed for next Sunday 12th Dec, with a time and venue to be set in due course.

UPDATE: Tipperary road is closed as Storm Barra knocks tree

St Michael's win epic seven-goal Tipperary Youths Cup thriller

