Semi-final game cancelled due to Storm Barra

Several U21 hurling matches scheduled for today have been cancelled due to the conditions from Storm Barra.
The Ollies Bar West U21 BHurling Championship Semi-Final between Golden/Kilfeacle and Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, which was fixed for Clonoulty at 7.30pm tonight has been cancelled and will be re-fixed for next Sunday 12th Dec, with a time and venue to be set in due course.
