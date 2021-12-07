Search

07 Dec 2021

O'Shea calls for creation of Tipperary GAA TV

O'Shea calls for creation of Tipperary GAA TV

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary commercial advisor Liam O’Shea has recommended the appointments of a full-time director of hurling and commercial director in the county.

In a wide-ranging report, O’Shea, the former senior hurling team’s logistics manager and ex-chief executive of Tipp and Clare FM, and brother of Eamon O'Shea, warns that the county will be left behind if an overall strategic vision is not put in place immediately.

Speaking on the issue with the Irish Examiner, O'Shea said:

“Failure to do so will see us well behind our competitors, both on and off the field. There is no time to waste. The way to honour our current and former heroes is to ensure that we develop future heroes through smart and judicious investment now.” 

As well as calling for the establishment of an oversight board by the end of next month, O'Shea has proposed the creation of a commercial director role with “a competitive salary will be required to attract the right person. The commercial director should report directly to the chairperson, or nominee, of the Commercial Oversight Board.” 

As Tipperary seek new jersey sponsors following the end of their deal with Teneo, O’Shea argues the county’s brand is “currently under-valued and under-promoted”. 

“The perfect example of this is our jersey sponsorship, currently at the end of its three-year deal, which has been consistently under-valued given the heritage of the jersey, its international appeal, and the success of the flagship team in the past decade. There are opportunities to sell multiple sponsorship deals in relation to the jersey and the blue and gold banner.

“The development of Semple Stadium can yield significant financial rewards over and above existing returns. This can be done through investment in new hospitality and catering facilities, structural update of an ageing Semple Stadium infrastructure, naming rights sponsor for the Stadium, GAA tours, multi-media library and museum in Semple stadium, and a new commercial plan for the Stadium that includes major concerts/Féile events.” 

With Tipperary earning over €90,000 from streaming in 2021, a little over €40,000 of that figure coming from the €120 season tickets, O’Shea’s proposal for the creation of Tipp GAA TV is interesting.

O'Shea remarked: “This allows Tipperary GAA to control all its own media obligations as well as enabling the continuation and growth of live streaming of games and other events that could generate revenue streams. Developing the Tipperary brand will generate significant funds. The brand is already well known, but can be taken to a new level, nationally and internationally, by acting on these recommendations.

Tipperary vaccination centre remains open in Nenagh during Storm Barra

Alert! Parts of Tipperary left without electricity as Storm Barra gathers momentum

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media