Yellow wind warning to remain in place in Tipperary until tomorrow morning

Yellow weather warning to remain in place in Tipperary until tomorrow morning
A status yellow wind warning will remain in Tipperary until 6am tomorrow, December 8.
Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team and Severe Weather Assessment Teams met today to assess the situation in the county.
Heavy rain and wind are expected this evening and tonight.
Structural damage, fallen trees and surface flooding are also expected.
Tipperary County Council advises the public only to make essential journeys and not attempt to remove fallen trees as fallen electricity wires are a danger.
The Council will continue to monitor the situation.
Members of the public can continue to contact the Council’s Customer Services Desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 0818 06 5000 up to 4:30pm.
After hours calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number at 0818 06 5003 or email customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie;
Below are emergency service numbers:
Emergency
999/112
Irish Water Emergency
1850 278 278
ESB Networks
1850 372 999
Gas Networks Ireland
1850 205 050
