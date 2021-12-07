Water supply disruptions in Ballingarry
Irish Water is reporting that a reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to The Commons, Ballingarry and to the surrounding areas.
Repairs are scheduled to be carried out until 6pm today, December 7.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
