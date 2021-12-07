People in North Tipperary are being urged to take part in the National Inpatient Survey

HIQA are asking people in North Tipperary to participate in the National Inpatient Experience Survey by December 17.

The survey is open to people who were admitted to the hospital in September 2021.

The survey aims to determine what improvements need to be made to hospital care in Ireland and find out what patients liked during their stay.

HIQA’s Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, says improvements were made after the last survey but more needs to be done.

“There is still time for patients to give us their feedback ahead of the December deadline. This year it is particularly important that we get as many responses as possible, as it is patients’ first opportunity to tell us about their experiences in hospital since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ms Flynn.

Participants will be asked to give their experience of staff, communication, PPE and visitor restrictions.

HIQA say that only 27% of those eligible to take part in North Tipperary have done so.

They are asking people to take part at www.yourexperience.ie

“While a number of positive changes were identified and acted on in the previous National Inpatient Experience Survey, a lot more needs to be done. It is by listening and learning from the experiences of patients that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector. I would once again encourage as many people as possible to take part,” said Ms Flynn.