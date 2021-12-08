Tipperary man was 'sparked' into causing a disturbance by caller to his home

A man who was sitting in his own home only became aggressive when another party came to his door, Nenagh Court heard.

The court heard that the gardaí were called to the halting site at Ballyvillane on March 14, 2021, following reports of a dispute.

They found Anthony Pratt in a highly intoxicated state. He was aggressive and shouting and was arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda station.

Mr Pratt had a total of 48 previous convictions, the court was told.

His solicitor, Ted McCarthy, said Mr Pratt was at home in his own house and was intoxicated. But then someone came to his place and was aggressive towards him and that “sparked off” the public order breaches.

By the time the gardaí arrived “Mr Pratt was shouting to the world in general at that stage”, said Mr McCarthy.

His client had to be taken to hospital by gardaí on the night of the incident for treatment to a cut he had sustained on the back of his head.

Mr McCarthy said Mr Pratt wanted to apologise for his behaviour; he did not deal well with intoxication.

In relation to a separate incident relating to breaking windows at the halting site on June 6, 2018, Mr Pratt had compensated the local council.

Mr McCarthy said Mr Pratt had ordered replacement windows himself and some money had been paid over the local authority.

“He’s looking the best I have seen him for some considerable time,” said Mr McCarthy.

Judge MacGrath imposed a fine of €150 on the aggressive and threatening charge and took the intoxication charge into consideration.

In relation to the breaking of the windows, she ordered him to pay €200 to the court poor box. If he did so, she would strike out that charge.

The case was adjourned to March 18 to allow him Mr Pratt time to come up with the money.