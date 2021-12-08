PREVIEW: Drom & Inch ready for tilt at champs Sarsfields

This weekend the Drom-Inch senior camogie team look to extend their winning ways when they take on Galway champions Sarsfields in the delayed 2020 All-Ireland semi-final. A week after defeating Clonoulty Rossmore to claim their third county title in a row the Pat Ryan side added a Munster title with a narrow win over Inagh Kilnamona of Clare.

In 2019 after beating the Cork champions in the semi-final Drom-Inch lost to Scariff in the Munster final so it was extra special after a covid postponement of 12 months to finally win a Munster championship their first since 2011 and only 3rd title in the history of the club.

They now face their biggest task to date with the current All-Ireland champions and reigning Galway champions Sarsfields standing in the way of a place in the All-Ireland final on Saturday 18th in Nowlan Park. In March 2020 Sarsfields put behind them the heartbreak of two previous final losses to end Slaughtneil’s bid to capture 4-in-a-row of titles.

Managed by former Galway hurler Michael ‘Hopper’McGrath the team is backboned by his 4 daughters Clodagh and Niamh McGrath in midfield Orlaith at centre forward and Siobhan at full-forward. Add to that Galway senior player Sarah Spellman at wing forward and Tara Kenny, Laura Ward and Maria Cooney in defence they are a team laced with talent and inter-county experience.

Drom-Inch however are not without their own talent and intercounty pedigree. Led in defence by Tipp senior players Aoife McGrath and Mairead Eviston the defensive unit as a whole have proven very difficult to break down for opposition forwards.

And even when they do break line they still have Tipperary goalkeeper Caoimhe Bourke who is having a tremendous season to contend with. Niamh Treacy plays a real attacking role at wing back and is capable of chipping in with a point or two.

Their midfield pairing consists of player of the match in the Munster final Mary Burke and Tipp Intermediate player Niamh Long.

Both add pace, energy and physicality to the set up. In attack Eimear McGrath’s free taking and point scoring ability is a huge asset while, through Michelle Woodlock and Joanne Ryan, Drom-Inch have two experienced score getters who know how to produce the goods on the big days.

Tipperary senior player Miriam Campion has really hit form at the right time with her classy goal in the county final setting Drom on their way. She is likely to operate between wing and corner forward.

On the back of last year’s All-Ireland success and Galway’s All-Ireland win, Sarsfields will enter this contest as favourites.

This won’t trouble Drom-Inch who have a huge bond within the group and are growing in confidence with every win. The game takes place in Edederry GAA grounds in Offaly at 12.00 noon this Saturday December 11th.