Search

09 Dec 2021

Presentation Thurles Star named FAI Young Player of the Year

Presentation Thurles Star named FAI Young Player of the Year

Reporter:

Reporter

Huge congratulations to our 6th Year student, Aoibheann Clancy, who won the FAI Young Player of the Year Award at a ceremony last week.

Aoibheann has had a terrific season playing in midfield for Wexford Youth. They recently won the National Cup final against rivals Shelbourne.

Aoibheann’s talent and work ethic both on and off the soccer pitch has also been recognised by the Irish Senior Women’s head coach, Vera Pauw, who enlisted Aoibheann onto the Irish Senior Women’s squad for their last four World Cup Qualifiers against Sweden, Finland, Slovakia and Georgia.

She has won many accolades and titles at the highest level, playing with different Pres Thurles soccer teams over the years. We are immensely proud of this most recent and fantastic achievement – to be recognised as the BEST young soccer player in our country is nothing short of outstanding!

We salute you, Aoibheann, and we are so thrilled that all of your positive energy, diligence and ambition has been recognised on a national scale. Congratulations to Aoibheann, her family and all of her coaches.

*From School Days in the Tipperary Star

Poster theft charge at Thurles greyhound stadium dismissed

Thurles district court

Funding at Carmha raised in the Dail by Tipperary TD

Transition Year Drama Trip to Belfast for Coláiste Mhuire

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media