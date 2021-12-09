Presentation student receives highest Leaving Cert Applied results in the country

Deputy Principal, Olivia O'Brien, LCA 2021 National Award Recipient Chelsie Hartigan & Presenter Rory O'Connor
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
Well done to our former LCA student, Chelsie Hartigan, who received the highest results in the country with her Leaving Certificate Applied results.
Chelsie received her award last week at an awards ceremony in Athlone in recognition of her excellent results and work ethic over the course of her two-year programme. We are very proud of her achievement.
Thanks to our Deputy Principal and former LCA Co-Ordinator, Olivia O’Brien, for her support and guidance.
