Road resurfacing works may cause delays in Clonmel tomorrow
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Clonmel tomorrow.
The plan will affect the L-3601 and L-36016-0 at Davis Terrace/Ard na Greine between the junction of Davis Road and the Junction of Ard na Greine, bull ring from 8am to 6pm, Friday, December 10.
The plan is to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Road users should expect delays.
