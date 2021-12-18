Hollywood Special effects sculptor & model maker Mark Maher visits Coláiste Mhuire

Mark Maher with Mr PJ O’Connell, Ms Regina Dorney, Ms Geraldine Cahill and Ms Mary Murray.
Renowned Hollywood Special effects sculptor & model maker Mark Maher is pictured on his recent visit to his old school Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed Thurles, where he delivered a presentation to our Art students.
He is pictured in the photo (with cap) alongside staff members from left to right; Mr PJ O’Connell, Ms Regina Dorney, Ms Geraldine Cahill and Ms Mary Murray.
From School Days in the Tipperary Star
Lough Derg tragedy recalled: Some of those who gathered in Garrykennedy on the shores of Lough Derg on Sunday to mark the 75th anniversary of the drowning of three barge crew members off Castlelough
Tipperary hotels, including Hotel Minella in Clonmel, expect their occupancy rate over Christmas to drop to approximately 27%, says Senator Garret Ahearn
