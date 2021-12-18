Down memory lane with Roscrea library service

Exhibition of hurling memorabilia now in Roscrea Library
December 19, 1971 is a hugely significant date in the history of Roscrea GAA Club.
It was the day that the club annexed the very first All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championship following victory over St. Rynagh's in Birr.
On the 50th anniversary of this remarkable achievement, why not pop in to Roscrea Library and have a look at our collection of profiles of some of the great players who played a leading role in that successful campaign, as well as snippets of information regarding some of the other great successes of this proud club.
