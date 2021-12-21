Tipperary duo release first CD - It's Never Too Late (not even for Christmas)!

Patsy Hennessy and Jonas Callanan have released their first CD - It’s Never Too Late.
It’s Never Too Late
Patsy Hennessy and Jonas Callanan have released their first CD - It’s Never Too Late. A collection of songs – solos and duets – and monologues, all laced with their own inimitable style and brand of humour. All proceeds to St. Vincent’s Day Care Centre, Emly Hospice Support, and the Homeless.
On sale at Callanans’ Shop in Emly and at Emly Post Office. €10.
(A Christmas gift for yourself or friends or family members).
Golden Tidy Village campaign Christmas lights ceremony took place last weekend with Christmas parade and Christmas market in the local GAA Hall. All in all the promotion was a huge success
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.