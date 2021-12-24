Cahir housing plans set to proceed

Plans for 48 new houses in Cahir are back on track after an appeal was lodged against Tipperary County Councils decision to grant permission for the development at Farranlahassery of the Clonmel Road in the town.
The proposals from JDM Construction Ltd was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by the Hillview Crescent Residents Association.
According to the state planning appeals board this has now been withdrawn.
