29 Dec 2021

Scoil Ruáin holds Christmas Jumper Day for St Vincent de Paul.

Pictured Left to Right Jess Strappe, Eoin Byrne, Ann Boland, St. Vincent de Paul, Killenaule Branch, Fr. Jimmy O'Donnell, Parish Priest, Killenaule, Ava Heffernan and Brona Swift

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

Scoil Ruáin’s student council organised a Christmas Jumper Day for the whole school community on Friday, December 17. The day was a great success, and with €2 donations made to St Vincent de Paul, €650 was raised.

As well as this, Student Council organised a Hot Chocolate sale at break time, with a further donation collected for St Vincent de Paul. Students enjoyed their hot chocolate, and there was a great festive atmosphere around the school. Well done to all involved.

