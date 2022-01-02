Search

Road closures in Newport next week

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary County Council has announced the decision to temporarily close two roads in Newport from Tuesday.

L-6013 Oakhampton and Foildarrig, Newport will close from 8am Tuesday, January 4 to 5pm Friday, January 14.

The closure is to facilitate site investigation.

An alternative route is available at the L-2166, R-503 and the L-2156

The L-2156 Oakhampton and Rockvale, Newport, will also be closed from 8am January 4 to 5pm Friday, January 14.

This is to facilitate site investigations.

Alternative routes are the L-6013, L-2166, R-503 and L-2156

