Road closures in Newport next week

Roads closures in Tipperary
Tipperary County Council has announced the decision to temporarily close two roads in Newport from Tuesday.
L-6013 Oakhampton and Foildarrig, Newport will close from 8am Tuesday, January 4 to 5pm Friday, January 14.
The closure is to facilitate site investigation.
An alternative route is available at the L-2166, R-503 and the L-2156
The L-2156 Oakhampton and Rockvale, Newport, will also be closed from 8am January 4 to 5pm Friday, January 14.
This is to facilitate site investigations.
Alternative routes are the L-6013, L-2166, R-503 and L-2156
Moycarkey Borris bridge 35 year gap to claim mid u21 A hurling title
The Donal and Rose Young sponsored final was played at Boherlahan this afternoon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.