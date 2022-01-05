Search

05 Jan 2022

Students don't feel safe says ISSU Regional Officer for Tipperary

The ISSU are calling for a phased approach to reopening schools

CLASSROOM SCHOOL

ISSU Regional Officer for Tipperary says students don't feel safe returning to school tomorrow

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Irish Second-level Students' Union (ISSU) Regional Officer for Tipperary Heather Doyle has raised concerns about schools reopening tomorrow.

She said she and many other students do not feel safe in schools while the Covid-19 infection rate is so high.

"With Covid-19 numbers still on the rise and more and more young people contracting the virus each day, I and many other students across the country don't feel safe going to school at full capacity. Students have a right to access education without the very real concern of contracting covid in the process."

After a meeting between Minister for Education Norma Foley and education stakeholders yesterday, the department announced that schools would reopen as planned on Thursday, January 6.

They cite the importance of in-person learning, mitigation measure and the vaccine programme as sufficient to return students to classrooms.

However, Ms Doyle believes there is a safer way to open the schools.

"I personally don't feel confident heading back to in-person school tomorrow. I would much prefer a staggered re-opening of school with prioritisation given to exam years and special education needs (SEN) classes.

"I am a junior cycle student, and I see the importance of continuous in-person learning, but when students already feel stressed enough about exams, they shouldn't have to worry about contracting covid in the process," said Ms Doyle.

The ISSU also issued a statement.

They say they are concerned about rushed risk mitigation and staffing shortages.

They also call for a phased approach to reopening schools prioritising exam and SEN classes.

"The Irish Second-level Students' Union (ISSU) believes that announcing a full reopening of schools, with a two-day notice, is rushing school leaders to put in adequate risk-mitigation measures to ensure a safe return for students. Additionally, the department's announcement has not responded adequately to the shortages of school and teaching staff, and student absenteeism."

ISSU Uachtarán Emer Neville, who attended the department meeting, is concerned that students will not have a teacher when they return.

This, she says, would cause more disruption and stress to exam classes in particular.

"With the high levels of close contacts and COVID-19 infections currently affecting the country, many students will either be unable to return to school or will be welcomed back to school on Thursday by classes without a teacher or substitution.

"Disruptions will remain a major issue for teaching and learning, which leaves students, particularly those in exam years, at an acute disadvantage," said Ms Neville.

