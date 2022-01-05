Here's how Tipperary's two Operation Transformation leaders did in their first episode

This year’s Operation Transformation experts Aoife Hearne, Karl Henry, Dr Sumi Dunne and Dr Eddie Murphy
Operation Transformation kicked off at this evening on RTE.
Tipperary leaders Sarah O'Connor from Ballina and Stefano Sweetman from Clonmel have had their assessments and received their goals for the week.
Sarah wants to lose weight and feel happier and less stressed.
She is to get a visit from Dr Eddie Murphy and to lose two pounds.
Stefano wants to quit smoking and lose weight.
Stefano is to lose three pounds in the week ahead, cut out fizzy drinks, and check out the HSE Quit Smoking programme.
