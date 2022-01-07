Deaths in Tipperary Friday January 7

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hally (née O'Donnell)

Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Tipperary

Kathleen Hally (nee O’Donnell) Graigue, Springmount, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 6th January 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Sadly missed by her Loving Husband Luke, daughters Annette and Jenny, sons Patrick, Luke and Seamus, daughter in law Cherry, grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Kathleen’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Saturday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan Facebook Page. Burial Immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only Donations, if desired, to friends of Tipperary University Hospital. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the link below.

Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing and Mask wearing.

The death has occurred of Christopher O'Halloran

Treacy Park and London, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Peacefully at home with his family in London, beloved husband of the late Wally (Nee O'Neill) loving father of Colette, Paula, Linda and John. Dear brother of Billy Myers, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church Carrick on Suir on Monday 10th January for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish ISPCC. THANK YOU.

WE ENCOURAGE NO HANDSHAKING AND WEARING OF MASKS DURING THE FUNERAL. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

The death has occurred of Frances Sullivan (née Long)

Eastbourne, UK, Cahirciveen, Kerry / Errill, Laois / Clonmel, Tipperary

Frances Sullivan (nee Long) December 19th peacefully surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Mary. Frances will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Kieron and Eoin, her daughter in law Olivia, her sisters Mary, Angela, Deirdre and Geraldine, her brother Brendan, her grandchildren Tristan, Jade and Ava, the Sullivan family in Eastbourne, and her extended family and many friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday, 11th January, at 1pm in St Luke’s Church, Stone Cross, Pevensey, East Sussex and afterwards to the crematorium at Eastbourne at 2pm.

For those of you who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so by clicking on the link below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of Harry English

Gurtishall, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

English, Harry (Gurtishall, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary). Peacefully in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Marypat (nee Keating) and father of Danny, Harry and Megan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons and daughter, brothers Denis, Larry, Dan, John and Brian, sisters Breda (deceased) , Anne, Mary (Lonergan), Gerardine (Lonergan), Veronica (O'Keeffe) and Kate, nieces, nephews, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, his aunt Nellie Maher, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at Ballyporeen Parochial Hall tomorrow evening, Friday, from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Begley

Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Begley, (Upper Main Street, Ballyporeen, Co, Tipperary) January 6th 2021. Phyllis deeply regretted by her, sons Michael, Jimmy and John-Paul, daughters Christina, Annie and Theresa, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen, on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11o o' clock in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballyporeen.