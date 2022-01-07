Search

07 Jan 2022

South Tipp is being neglected according to Mattie McGrath

South Tipp is being neglected according to Mattie McGrath

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has suggested there is discrimination towards south Tipperary when it comes to rural regeneration funding.

An immense €1.2 million was allocated yesterday to the redevelopment of the Rialto Cinema in Nenagh, while almost €10 million came from the same fund last year for a new renewable energy campus in the north Tipp town.

Deputy McGrath says there needs to be fair play for projects in south Tipperary, as an application for three regeneration projects in Tipp Town didn’t make the cut.

Tipperary has the most players of any county involved in Fitzgibbon Cup

Colleges hurling competition will feature 59 players from 32 clubs

He claims the power base has moved to Nenagh after the amalgamation of the two councils.

“I want answers from senior management in the County Council as to how this has happened – the discrimination against Tipperary.

“We saw the same last spring where €9.5 million went to Nenagh as well and not a penny for projects in Clonmel.

“When I raised this with the Minister concerned he told me first that the applications were poor from Clonmel. I raised this recently at a meeting with the CEO and the other Directors of Services and they told me the applications were impeccable.”

People in Tipperary can now recycle their Christmas tree for free at centres around the county

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media