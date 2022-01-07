Multiple All Ireland winner joins Tipp football coaching ticket

It has been confirmed that multiple All-Ireland winner Elaine Harte has joined David Power's Tipperary senior football set-up as goalkeeping coach.

Harte, an icon of the ladies’ football game, made her debut for Cork in 2000 against Laois and she went on to become one of the most decorated players ever to play the game.

A stellar inter-county career saw Harte pick up eight senior All-Ireland titles, nine Munster titles, seven Division 1 titles and a Division 2 crown.

In a 13-year career at the very highest level, Harte was twice selected as an All Star goalkeeper - in 2008 and 2012.

After moving to Tipperary in 2004, the school-teacher joined the Moyne Templetuohy club, while in 2014, she managed the Tipperary ladies’ minor team to All Ireland B title and also served as selector with successful teams that gained national and championship recognition at intermediate level.

Harte now links up with the Tipp senior footballers who are aiming to gain promotion from Division 4, replacing Joe Hayes as Tipp’s goalkeeping coach with the former Clare football goalkeeper stepping down from the role before Christmas having been involved with the squad that experienced Munster title success in 2020.