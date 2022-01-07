Search

07 Jan 2022

Tipperary students invited to Waterford Institute of Technology open day

Aileen Hahesy

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is running a virtual open day on Friday and Saturday, January 14 and 15 to help students ahead of the CAO deadline. 

WIT’s Registrar and Vice President Dr Derek O’Byrne said: “At WIT we pride ourselves on our ‘right student, right programme’ ethos and open days are a key milestone in helping students figure out if a course or college is for them.

"Our team have worked very hard to give virtual attendees the best virtual experience of WIT that they can at www.wit.ie/openday.”

Tipperary Leaving Cert students will be interested in virtually attending the schools-focused open day on Friday, January 14 (10am-2pm).

Teachers, parents/guardians, and prospective students are welcome across both days, with parents and guardians expected to be interested in attending virtually on Saturday morning.

Typically two thirds of WIT graduates are from the south east and typically 1 in 4 South Tipperary college-going school leavers attend WIT.

Jess Lawton, Marketing & Outreach Officer at WIT said: “Our recent online parents’ event gave parents and guardians a head start on making an application for the CAO. We welcome parents to again join us on Saturday and take the opportunity to view the facilities via a virtual campus tour, attend talks and ask questions so they can support the decisions their child makes.

WIT and Institute of Technology Carlow are working towards creating a technological university which will be established by 1 May 2022 meaning students applying to study at WIT through the CAO will start in, and graduate from a technological university. 

Claire Holden, Schools' liaison & Outreach Officer at WIT “We would like to reassure applicants the CAO entry to our 70 CAO courses remains unchanged for 2022 entry. The CAO application codes will remain as WD200 for example and can be found at www.wit.ie/courses or on the CAO website under Waterford Institute of Technology."

According to The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 published in November 2021, WIT was placed as the top institute of technology in the annual ranking, and has stayed in the top 10 for a number of years.

The range of 70 CAO courses contains many standalone and specialist courses.

WIT’s dedicated CAO website is www.wit.ie/cao

WIT’s student stories portal is at www.wit.ie/studentstories 

A selection of booklets and worksheets to download are available at www.wit.ie/how.

The virtual open day website is at www.wit.ie/openday.

