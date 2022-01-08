Deaths in Tipperary Saturday January 8

The death has occurred of Michael Corcoran

Lower Graigue, Killenaule, Tipperary

Corcoran, Michael (Lower Graigue, Killenaule, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). 7th January 2022. In the care of nurses and staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Will be sadly missed by his brother William (Billy), sister Nora, nieces Lisa, Clare & Sarah, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule. Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings

The death has occurred of Cissie Margaret Lawlor (née Preston)

No 2 Cottage, The Rockies, The Commons, Tipperary

Lawlor (nee Preston), Cissie Margaret, No 2 Cottage, The Rockies, The Commons, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 7th January 2022. Very deeply regretted by her loving family Paddy, Noreen, Michael, Maggie, Mary, James, Tommy, John, Martin & Teresa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home Killenaule this Sunday evening from 5 o'c to 7o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Monday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings

The death has occurred of Paddy Coppinger

14 St. Columba Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles, Tipperary

Paddy Coppinger, 14 St. Columba Terrace, Bohernanave, Thurles, January 6th, unexpectedly at his home. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his sons Colin, Gary, Davy and Stevie, daughters-in-law Sue, Eileen and Sandra, his grandchildren Casey, Ella, Alex, Leanna, Rhys, Dylan, Adam and Kenzie, sisters Jane, Dorothy and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements later.

The death has occurred of GERRI TOOHEY (née CAHILL)

Pallasbeg Newtown & late of Silver Street, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 6th Jan 2022. Predeceased by her beloved parents William & Josie, sister Carmel and brothers Jimmy & Billy. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband John and cherished family Carol and Rob, grandchildren Reanne & John, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Gerri Rest In Peace.

Remains arriving at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Monday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on radio fm 106.2. Followed by private cremation.