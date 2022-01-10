Search

10 Jan 2022

Deaths in Tipperary Monday January 10

Deaths in Tipperary Monday January 10

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The death has occurred of Michael Lonergan
Park, Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary
Michael Lonergan, Park, Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, in his 95th year on the 9th January 2022 in the excellent and loving care of the staff of Croí-Óir Ward Cashel Residential Older Persons Service. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Margaret, his brother John and sister in law Rosemary. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces and nephews Marguerite, Bobby, Michael, Louise, John and their aunt Georgina (Jenny) Prendergast, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew,great-great grandnephew, cousins, relatives and his many friends.

 

May Michael Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Michael's funeral cortège will arrive at St. Nicholas's Church, Grange, on Thursday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Croí-Óir Ward Cashel Residential Older Persons Service.

The death has occurred of Margaret Maynard (née Clery)
Spain and, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Wexford
Margaret Maynard (nee Clery) Daya Vieja Spain (formerly Forth Mountain Wexford and Main Street, Carrick on Suir). Margaret passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday January 7th. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Billy, brother Eugene and sadly missed by her children Caroline and Mark, grandchildren Jade and Billy, brothers Frankie, Tony and Paul, sisters Martina, Anne and Bernadine, Uncle Owen, brothers and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral Mass Tuesday January 11th at 5pm. Tanatorio de Rojales, C. Jade 2, 0317

The death has occurred of James Croker
Clougheridy, Emly, Tipperary
Croker, James, Clougheridy, Emly, Co. Tipperary on the 9th January 2022. Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Peggy Grey (England), Isobel Nugent (Emly). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Seán, sister Josephine Moore (Emly), sister-in-law Sally, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Stroke Association

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Bailey
Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary
William (Bill) Bailey died on the 8.1.2022. Peacefully, at Pattersons Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Elizabeth, his sisters Annette and Patricia and brother Jerry. Deeply and sadly missed by his sisters Nellie, May and Sally, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 2pm approximately to arrive at St Cronan's Church of Ireland for service at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, wearing of face masks and no handshaking.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media