Deaths in Tipperary Monday January 10

The death has occurred of Michael Lonergan
Park, Grange, Clonmel, Tipperary
Michael Lonergan, Park, Grange, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, in his 95th year on the 9th January 2022 in the excellent and loving care of the staff of Croí-Óir Ward Cashel Residential Older Persons Service. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Margaret, his brother John and sister in law Rosemary. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces and nephews Marguerite, Bobby, Michael, Louise, John and their aunt Georgina (Jenny) Prendergast, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew,great-great grandnephew, cousins, relatives and his many friends.
May Michael Rest in Peace
Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Michael's funeral cortège will arrive at St. Nicholas's Church, Grange, on Thursday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Croí-Óir Ward Cashel Residential Older Persons Service.
The death has occurred of Margaret Maynard (née Clery)
Spain and, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Wexford
Margaret Maynard (nee Clery) Daya Vieja Spain (formerly Forth Mountain Wexford and Main Street, Carrick on Suir). Margaret passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday January 7th. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Billy, brother Eugene and sadly missed by her children Caroline and Mark, grandchildren Jade and Billy, brothers Frankie, Tony and Paul, sisters Martina, Anne and Bernadine, Uncle Owen, brothers and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
May she rest in peace
Funeral Mass Tuesday January 11th at 5pm. Tanatorio de Rojales, C. Jade 2, 0317
The death has occurred of James Croker
Clougheridy, Emly, Tipperary
Croker, James, Clougheridy, Emly, Co. Tipperary on the 9th January 2022. Predeceased by his brother Michael, sisters Peggy Grey (England), Isobel Nugent (Emly). Deeply regretted by his loving brother Seán, sister Josephine Moore (Emly), sister-in-law Sally, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Rest in Peace.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Stroke Association
The death has occurred of William (Bill) Bailey
Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary
William (Bill) Bailey died on the 8.1.2022. Peacefully, at Pattersons Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Elizabeth, his sisters Annette and Patricia and brother Jerry. Deeply and sadly missed by his sisters Nellie, May and Sally, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Peace Perfect Peace
Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 2pm approximately to arrive at St Cronan's Church of Ireland for service at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.
Please adhere to Covid restrictions, wearing of face masks and no handshaking.
