Scheduled Irish Water works in Fethard on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Irish Water is carrying out scheduled works under the National Leakage Reduction Programme in Fethard.
The repairs are scheduled for between 1am, and 5am.
Customers may expect supply disruptions to Fethard and the surrounding areas.
A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.
Irish Water advises customers that it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Genius completes sweet double for Hyland at Thurles Greyhound Stadium
Racing took place on Saturday evening
Peg Bermingham would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who wished her well on her recent 100th Birthday.
The Ballad of Rachael Blackmore (above) by Mick Foster & Moyra Fraser (below) was released in December
