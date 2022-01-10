Genius completes sweet double for Hyland at Thurles Greyhound Stadium

A ten-race programme commenced the racing activity at Thurles Greyhound Stadium for 2022 and saving the best for last while completing a double on Saturday evening, Canice Hyland’s Foxrock Genius (Farloe Blitz-Swift Hazel) rounded out the meeting with a fastest of the night performance in the A3 525-yard contest.



Leaving a trio of indifferent efforts behind, the June 2018 whelp bounced back while extending his impressive strike-rate to eleven wins from 35 races and Saturday’s score was as straightforward as any before.



Breaking on level terms from trap 6, the Hyland winner disputed the early lead with Cabra Beauty but sweeping across that rival while tackling the opening turn at pace, took full command of the race on the run to the backstraight. Ably repelling the advancing Cocoon to the closing bends, Foxrock Genius held four lengths over a rallying Cabra Beauty at the line in a very smart 29.35 (-30).



Sparking the double for handler Canice Hyland, the Limekiln-Lads-Syndicate’s Rewind Honey (Droopys Sydney-Landscape) gained an overdue second career win when landing the earlier S4 330 contest in game fashion. Level away from trap 5, the July 2019 whelp tracked Ringrock Raven to the opening bend before striking the front while turning. Fending off Jimmy Of Ozz by half a length, Rewind Honey posted 18.24 (-10) in a second career success.



Steph & Tilly bag Kylenoe brace

The highest graded contest on Saturday came over 525 yards and the A1 event saw the completion of a double for the Meaney family kennels as Christy & Louise Meaney’s Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) led the way in a very smart fourth career win.



The September 2019 whelp had greatly impressed while advancing to a new best in A3 victory to sign off on her 2021 campaign and maintaining the form to this new season, sets up a hattrick attempt next time having ably coped with her upgrade.



Breaking just off the pace from trap 1, she crucially defended her rails pitch while in pursuit of dueling leaders Cabra Veyron and Whizzing Katie to the opening turn. A half a length in arrears while tackling the bend, something had to give in a line of three runners and best placed on the inside, the plucky Meaney winner emerged much the best from inevitable bumping.

Streaking clear to the backstraight, the verdict was never in any doubt thereafter and Kylenoe Steph led home Greenbanks Tiger with six lengths to spare while posting a sharp 29.26 (-30).



The preceding A7 525 had sparked the Meaney brace when Patsy & Edward Meaney’s comrade Kylenoe Tilly (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) returned from an eight-week absence to just about lead throughout her second career win. Her early pace proved decisive before clinging to a head margin over Woodenstown Elf in 29.87 (-30).



Having finished out last season in fine form at Thurles, the local kennels of Liam Peacock wasted no time in chalking a first 2022 winner in the Premier when Bogger Maria (Cloran Paddy-Bogger Ophelia) advanced to a new career best in A3 525-yard victory.



Displaying strong running abilities with a previous A4 score in her short career start, the April 2020 pup produced her best break to date when level away from trap 2 and battling bravely to defend the inside throughout the early stages, retained a tight lead when tackling the opening bends.



Extending while turning, Bogger Maria readily settled the race on the run to halfway and predictably seeing out the trip stoutly, she held six and a half lengths over Cabra Diamond in 29.39 (-30).



Another local kennel commencing this season as it had exited the last was that of Paraic Campion as he guided Tony Bennett’s Chestnut Ghost (Head Bound-Playmistyforme) to a fourth career win in the second of Saturday’s A5 525 events.



Breaking just off the pace from trap 4, his usual early dash saw the April 2019 whelp contest the lead with Oakvale Liam around the opening bends and the pair remained locked in battle before the winner just began to edge clear into the third turn. Asserting thereafter, Chestnut Ghost posted 29.46 (-30) in a two-length verdict over the gallant Oakvale Liam.

The first of two A4 525 events on Saturday proved a smart affair and saw Sarah & Keith Taylor’s Swift Fellowship (Farloe Blitz-Swift Niamh) double his win tally while displaying early dash beyond his grading.



Breaking well from trap 6, the lightly raced August 2019 whelp outpaced rivals along the outside and reaching the corner with over a length in hand, readily extended clear to a six-length halfway lead when pursued by Shevry Cross. Seeing his lead reduced in the latter stages, he would have veteran strong runner Live Jewel closing in the home stretch, but Swift Fellowship retained a one length advantage while posting 29.54 (-30).



The honour of having the first winner of 2022 was claimed by Michael Heaphy with his Acres Miracle (Belles Direction-Archaton Becca) flanking the new year with wonderful back-to-back successes while finding pleasing progression to land Saturday’s opening A6 525.



Breaking on level terms from trap 5, he dueled for early supremacy with Oakvale Bear before reaching the backstraight with a length to recover on that rival. Striking the front on the outside approaching the third bend however, Acres Miracle defended a one length margin thereafter while posting 29.65 (-30).



The following A5 525 delivered a second career win for Jeff & Beverley De La Cruz’s Sadie The Goat (Ballymac Vic-Forest Tess) as the March 2019 whelp led throughout her twelfth career start, posting 29.66 (-30) for handler Padjoe Dorney before the second of Saturday’s A4 525 contests was claimed by Doireann Quinlan’s Bull Run Ripple (Ballymac Vic-Tipp The Deise) who denied the Dorney kennel a double when getting up in the dying strides, shedding her maiden tag with a length to spare over Pukka Bene in 29.70 (-30).



Top Dog

Hugely impressive in his A3 525 victory, Foxrock Genius (Farloe Blitz-Swift Hazel) was back to his very best form when fastest of the night in 29.35 (-30).



Best Bitch

Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) displayed an array of pleasing attributes while battling to lead her A1 525 on Saturday and thoroughly impressed thereafter when posting 29.28 (-30).



One To Watch

Deserving of a nod for recent form despite no secret as a November 2017 whelp, Marie Campion’s Live Jewel (Droopys Nidge-Minnies Lantern) made up many lengths beyond halfway when chasing home Swift Fellowship in their A4 525 clash. Going down by a length in 29.54 (-30), her current grade may not contain her for much longer.