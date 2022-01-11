Deaths in Tipperary Tuesday January 11

The death has occurred of Pat Meehan

Kilcoran, Cahir, Tipperary

Pat passed away following an accident. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, sons John and Michael, daughter Jean, grandchildren Patrick, Ben, Cameron, Leigh, Kacey, Micheala, Daniel and Jack, daughters in law, Audrey and Chantal, son in law Joseph, brother Frank, niece Marie, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Pat's funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Kieran's Church Ballylooby for requiem Mass at 11am after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Meehan family please use the condolence link below.

Please adhere to Government guidelines with regards to mask wearing, hand shaking and social distancing. The Meehan family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

The death has occurred of Alexander Chisholm

Mitchelstown Road, Cahir, Tipperary

Alexander (formerly of Edinburgh, Scotland). Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen née McGann (Thurles) He will be sadly missed by his extended family neighbours and friends.

Cremation Service will take place at the Island Crematorium Cork at 2pm on Monday January 10th 2022.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Alice HYLAND (née Doran)

Graigue, New Inn, Tipperary / Newcastle, Tipperary

Graigue, New Inn, Cashel and formerly of Clashganny West, Newcastle, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, January 9th 2022, peacefully at home. Alice, beloved wife of the late Tom, mother of the late Brid and sister of the late Katherine Barry and Thomas Doran. Sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Ann Marie, Jeremiah and Ailish, sons-in-law Jim and Anthony, Jeremiah’s partner Siobhán, grandchildren James, Alisann, Diarmuid, Jack and Maria, brother-in-law Jim, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/ followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Prendergast (née Costello)

Gortacullen, Clogheen, Tipperary

Mary passed away, unexpectedly, at Tipperary University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed her loving husband Willie, daughters Bernadette, Teresa, Geraldine, Denise and Marian, sons in law Raymond and Pete, beloved grandchildren Cillian and Ava, sister Ann, brothers Francis and Stephen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Mary's funeral cortége will leave her home at 11.30am on Friday morning to arrive at Ballybacon Church for requiem Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Crumlin Children's Hospital. For those who cannot attend the mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan (Ballybacon tab)

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Prendergast family, please use the condolence link below.

Please adhere to current Government guidelines with regards to mask wearing, hand shaking and social distancing. The Prendergast family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time

The death has occurred of Chris Crowe

Gortahumma, Templederry, Tipperary

Bassendean, Perth, Australia.

Predeceased by his brothers Sam, Jack, Phil, Denis, Peter, sisters Lelia (Biddle) and Jane (Fahy).

Deeply regretted by his sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and extended family.

Funeral next Thursday January 13 at 10 15 o'c in Perth.

Mass for the repose of his soul in Templederry Church on Saturday January 29th at 7o'c.